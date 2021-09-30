CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, MT

Thursday has sun for Sidney — 3 ways to make the most of it

Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 5 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sidney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sidney:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cClyIk200

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Nws
Sidney Updates

Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
27
Followers
315
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy