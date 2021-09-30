CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitman, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Quitman

 5 days ago

QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cClyGya00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

