Ely, NV

Ely Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ely News Beat
 5 days ago

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cClyCRg00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Ely, NV
With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

