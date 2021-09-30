CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Muleshoe

 5 days ago

MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cClyBYx00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Muleshoe, TX
