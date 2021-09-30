Daily Weather Forecast For Muleshoe

MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



