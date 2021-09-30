CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bad Axe, MI

Thursday sun alert in Bad Axe — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 5 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bad Axe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cCly9sk00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
48
Followers
329
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy