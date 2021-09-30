Thursday rain in Jena: Ideas to make the most of it

(JENA, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jena Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jena:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.