CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Hallettsville

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 5 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Hallettsville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hallettsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cClxyPP00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hallettsville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
38
Followers
293
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy