4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0