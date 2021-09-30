CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 5 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cClxqLb00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jefferson, NC
With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

