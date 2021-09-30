CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 5 days ago

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cClxU7j00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

