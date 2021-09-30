CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, AR

Clinton Daily Weather Forecast

Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 5 days ago

CLINTON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cClxEFL00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Newsbreak#Nws
Clinton Journal

Clinton Journal

Clinton, AR
53
Followers
315
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy