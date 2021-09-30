New River Weather Forecast
NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
