CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New River, AZ

New River Weather Forecast

New River Daily
New River Daily
 5 days ago

NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cClx5O300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pearl River (LA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Pearl River

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pearl River: Tuesday, October 5: Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
PEARL RIVER, LA
New River Daily

New River Daily

New River, AZ
41
Followers
331
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy