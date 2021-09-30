Thursday rain in Montevideo: Ideas to make the most of it

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Thursday is set to be rainy in Montevideo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montevideo:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.