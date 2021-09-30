CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Merkel’s bloc lost ground in Sunday’s election. So who won?

By Marc Debus
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman voters have decided. The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) received the most votes in the Sept. 26 election, increasing their vote share from 20.5 percent in 2017 to 25.7 percent. The center-right bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), now led by chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, received 24.1 percent of the vote (compared to 32.9 in 2017), making it unlikely the bloc will extend their control of the government for another four years.

