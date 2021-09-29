CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Rendezvous 410

Cover picture for the articleRendezvous 410 is the newest venue space in Great Falls, Montana that hosts stunning weddings and special events. Rendezvous’ clients have the power to customize every aspect of their event, from the decor and floral arrangements to the menu and entertainment. Overall, the space is approximately 7,000 square feet. There are oval aluminum linenless swirl tables with seating for 256. Additionally, there is seating for 16 at the head tables and numerous other rectangular aluminum linenless swirl tables for other layouts. Event capacity is 416, but temporarily it stands at 312 to accommodate a dance floor and two portable, configurable stages usually one for the head table and one for the band stage. A loading dock and freight elevators for transporting items to the second floor are available, as is a parking garage for attendees.

