You can keep summer — I’ll take fall
Some people live for the winter, when they can strap a pair of planks to their feet and rocket down a snow-covered slope at break-neck speed. Others look forward to the spring. These are the people who are most likely to utter the phrase, “Spring is a season of rebirth and renewal.” Crikey, turn down the gain on the sap amplifier. And another group is never as happy as they are in the summer, broiling their skin until it’s a nice golden-brown.cowboystatenews.com
