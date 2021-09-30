4-Day Weather Forecast For Kayenta

KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 63 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



