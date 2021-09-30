CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayenta, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kayenta

Kayenta News Watch
 5 days ago

KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cClw7u200

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kayenta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

