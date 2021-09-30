CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

 5 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union expressed concern Thursday about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency stepped down over a new public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded. STA Director Bojan Veselinovic resigned saying that the draft contract would...

