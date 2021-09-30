EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

An Italian court on Monday suspended proceedings against exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, arrested last month in Sardinia on a Spanish extradition warrant, pending the outcome of European rulings, his lawyer said.
The 58-year-old was briefly detained on the island on September 23 on a European warrant issued by Madrid over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid in 2017.
His lawyers insisted he had immunity as a member of the European Parliament, and while this immunity was lifted earlier this year, Puigdemont has appealed.
The court in Sassari "has suspended the case pending the decision on two preliminary questions before the European court", his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said after Monday's hearing. Those issues were Puigdemont's immunity and the extradition request itself.
