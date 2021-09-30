Weather Forecast For Stigler
STIGLER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
