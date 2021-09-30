Ulysses Daily Weather Forecast
ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
