CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulysses, KS

Ulysses Daily Weather Forecast

Ulysses Voice
Ulysses Voice
 5 days ago

ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cClusw000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulysses, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Ulysses Voice

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses, KS
28
Followers
247
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy