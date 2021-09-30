CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cClumss00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

