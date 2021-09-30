Cherokee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
