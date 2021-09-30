CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Cherokee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cCluhTF00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

