CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West Daily Weather Forecast

Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 5 days ago

ROTONDA WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cCluep400

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rotonda West, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
48
Followers
322
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy