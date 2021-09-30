Beaver Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
