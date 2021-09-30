CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 5 days ago

BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cCluc3c00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
95
Followers
316
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy