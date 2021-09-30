CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, LA

A rainy Thursday in Oak Grove — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Oak Grove Digest
 5 days ago

(OAK GROVE, LA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Oak Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oak Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cClubAt00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

