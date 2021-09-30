CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, MS

Weather Forecast For Houston

Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 5 days ago

HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cCluaIA00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Widespread fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
82
Followers
303
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy