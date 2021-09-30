CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
 5 days ago

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cCluZMJ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Philomath Dispatch

