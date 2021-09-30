CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Weather Forecast For Demopolis

 5 days ago

DEMOPOLIS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cCluWi800

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Demopolis, AL
