3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Pinckneyville
(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinckneyville:
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
