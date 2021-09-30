CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckneyville, IL

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 5 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinckneyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cCluVpP00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

