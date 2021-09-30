CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy forecast for Marion — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 5 days ago

(MARION, KY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Marion Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marion:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cCluUwg00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

