4-Day Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
