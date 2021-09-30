CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien

 5 days ago

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0cCluT3x00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

