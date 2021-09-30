Franklin Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Times
 5 days ago

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cCluSBE00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

