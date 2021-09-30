Franklin Weather Forecast
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
