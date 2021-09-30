Weather Forecast For Crystal City
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0