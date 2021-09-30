CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crystal City, TX

Weather Forecast For Crystal City

Crystal City Digest
Crystal City Digest
 5 days ago

CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cCluRIV00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
Crystal City Digest

Crystal City Digest

Crystal City, TX
57
Followers
245
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crystal City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy