Wickenburg, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wickenburg

Wickenburg News Alert
 5 days ago

WICKENBURG, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cCluQPm00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

