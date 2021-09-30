CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Warren Times
Warren Times
 5 days ago

(WARREN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Warren Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warren:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cCluPX300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

