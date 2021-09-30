Daily Weather Forecast For Salida
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
