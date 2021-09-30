CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Wellston

Wellston Today
 5 days ago

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cCluM8600

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

