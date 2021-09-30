CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Nebraska City Daily Weather Forecast

Nebraska City Post
 5 days ago

NEBRASKA CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cCluLFN00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nebraska City, NE
