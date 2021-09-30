Nebraska City Daily Weather Forecast
NEBRASKA CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
