Belfast, ME

Thursday rain in Belfast: Ideas to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Belfast Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfast:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cCluKMe00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

