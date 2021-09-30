Daily Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
