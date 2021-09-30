Daily Weather Forecast For Marathon

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 89 °F, low 78 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.