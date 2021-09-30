CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Marathon

 5 days ago

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cCluIbC00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

