4-Day Weather Forecast For Sitka

 5 days ago

SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cCluHiT00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 25 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 60 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Rain Showers

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 48 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

