4-Day Weather Forecast For Sitka
SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 53 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 60 mph
Saturday, October 2
Rain Showers
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
