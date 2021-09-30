CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield, IL

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Litchfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cCluGpk00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Litchfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Litchfield News Beat

Litchfield News Beat

Litchfield, IL
66
Followers
296
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy