White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for making contact with umpire

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended for three games, but opted to appeal and can play until a final ruling. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a three-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during a game this week, Major League Baseball announced.

MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill announced Anderson's suspension Wednesday.

Anderson made contact with umpire Tim Timmons during a bench-clearing incident in the ninth inning of an 8-7 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Anderson also received an unspecified fine. His suspension was scheduled to start Wednesday night, but the White Sox infielder elected to appeal. He went 1 for 4 and hit his 17th home run of the season in a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Timmons' contact with the ump, during the bench-clearing incident at second base, wasn't seen in the broadcast of Monday's game. Both bullpens and dugouts emptied into the area and players and coaches exchanged words.

The White Sox (91-68) next host the Tigers (75-83) at 7:10 p.m. CDT Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The team clinched their first AL Central division title since 2008 with a win over the Cleveland Indians a week ago.

Anderson's potential suspension would not impact his postseason eligibility.