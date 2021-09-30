Rockdale Daily Weather Forecast
ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
