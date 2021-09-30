CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale Daily Weather Forecast

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 5 days ago

ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cCluCIq00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

