A rainy Thursday in Monahans — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(MONAHANS, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Monahans Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monahans:
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
