CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monahans, TX

A rainy Thursday in Monahans — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 5 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Monahans Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monahans:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cCluAXO00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monahans, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
40
Followers
300
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy