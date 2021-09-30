CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NC

Denton Weather Forecast

Denton Dispatch
 5 days ago

DENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cClu8rB00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

