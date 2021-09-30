CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, MT

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Lewistown

Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 5 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lewistown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewistown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cClu7yS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

