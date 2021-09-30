CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Jump on York’s rainy forecast today

York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 5 days ago

(YORK, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in York Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for York:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cClu3RY00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

