Grantsville, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grantsville

Grantsville Times
 5 days ago

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cCltxNq00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

