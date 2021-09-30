Jump on Lamar’s cloudy forecast today

(LAMAR, CO.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Lamar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lamar:

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.