Mammoth Lakes, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes Daily
 5 days ago

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cCltsyD00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Mammoth Lakes, CA
